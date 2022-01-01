North MCD’s TB hospital dilapidated and unsafe, says Delhi health minister, orders inquiry to seal premises

Stating that the North MCD-run Rajan Babu tuberculosis hospital was found to be unsafe for human habitation, health and urban development minister Satyendar Jain Saturday ordered the Additional Chief Secretary (Urban Development) to immediately investigate for vacation and sealing of the premises.

A note by the minister read: “It has been brought to my notice that the building of Rajan Babu TB hospital run by the North MCD is in a dilapidated state. The MCD itself has declared the building unsafe for human habitation… Despite that, the hospital is being run and lives of patients, attendants and staff are being put in danger. It seems the building may collapse any time… For the safety of human lives… immediate enquiry may be conducted for vacation and sealing of the building.”

Jain further said photos showing the dilapidated state of the hospital were quite disturbing.

The matter was highlighted by AAP MLA Atishi who made a surprise visit to the hospital on Thursday, which led to a political slugfest between the Delhi government and the BJP-led civic body. “The BJP-controlled North MCD’s hospital building is a disaster in waiting; it can collapse any time and take numerous lives,” she had said.

Hitting out at the AAP, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said Atishi has tried to portray that the hospital is being run from a dangerous building while only the front portion, which is a covered verandah, was recently declared dangerous.

But sources say because the corporation does not have funds for repair, it is holding off on the official declaration and has, in the meanwhile, ordered a structural safety audit of the building.

Standing committee chairperson of North MCD Jogi Ram Jain said they have sought a report from IIT-Roorkee on the safety of building, which is awaited. “There are barricades to ensure that people don’t venture out front,” he added.