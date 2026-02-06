MCD steps up drain desilting after officials flag slow tendering despite Rs 36 crore allocated for 793 drains

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The MCD has stepped up measures to desilt 793 major drains in Delhi that are more than four-feet-deep after senior civic body officials, in a recent circular, expressed concerns over the “slow” tendering process at the zonal level. This, even after funds have already been allocated for the work last month, officials said.
Every year, desilting work starts on January 1 and is carried out in a phased manner — the first or pre-monsoon phase goes on until June 30, and the next or post-monsoon phase until December. Work will be in full swing to meet the June 30 deadline, the circular read.
For the desilting of 793 drains, which cover a length of 545 km, funds worth Rs 36 crore have been allocated.
The work will be supervised at the deputy commissioner level, the circular said.
It added that the silt, after being taken out of drains, will have to be cleared within three to five days. “Under no circumstances, silt taken out from drains may be left at the site beyond seven days.”
It further said that the silt should then be transported to sanitary landfill sites at Okhla, Bhalaswa, Ghazipur and Singhola.
Local residents and Residents Welfare Associations can submit complaints or feedback on MCD’s toll free number ‘311’. As per the circular, the contractor has to address the complaint within 15 days.
A combination of old infrastructure, encroachment on traditional drainage routes and poor desilting has been plaguing the city for long. Clogged drains are the primary reason behind waterlogging in Delhi.
