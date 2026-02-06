MCD steps up drain desilting after officials flag slow tendering despite Rs 36 crore allocated for 793 drains

MCD has sped up desilting of 793 major drains following concerns over slow tendering at zonal levels. (File Photo)

The MCD has stepped up measures to desilt 793 major drains in Delhi that are more than four-feet-deep after senior civic body officials, in a recent circular, expressed concerns over the “slow” tendering process at the zonal level. This, even after funds have already been allocated for the work last month, officials said.

Every year, desilting work starts on January 1 and is carried out in a phased manner — the first or pre-monsoon phase goes on until June 30, and the next or post-monsoon phase until December. Work will be in full swing to meet the June 30 deadline, the circular read.

For the desilting of 793 drains, which cover a length of 545 km, funds worth Rs 36 crore have been allocated.