Sunday, Dec 18, 2022

MCD school teacher who threw child off first floor to be evaluated by psychiatrist

The incident took place on Friday at Nigam Prathmik Balika Vidyalaya in Model Basti area, opposite Filimistan, in Central Delhi.

A case for attempt to murder has been registered against the teacher, said police.

A day after an MCD school teacher was arrested for allegedly flinging a class 5 student from the first-floor balcony of a classroom, senior police officers said she will be evaluated by a psychiatrist.

DCP (Central) Shweta Chauhan said: “The accused was produced in court on Saturday after one-day judicial custody (ended). She was further remanded to judicial custody till December 20, with directions to the jail authority to get her evaluated by a psychiatrist in jail as well as at the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences.”

The DCP had said on Friday that the teacher, Geeta Deshwal, had hit the student, Vandana, with small scissors and then threw the child off the first-floor classroom. The child was referred to Safdarjung Hospital for further treatment. According to her family, she sustained a fracture to the cheek, as well as leg and head injuries.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 18-12-2022 at 05:30:03 am
