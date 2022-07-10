MCD school teacher held for ‘molesting’ woman inside Delhi Metro station lift

The Delhi Police has arrested a 33-year-old MCD school teacher for allegedly molesting and harassing a woman, also a teacher, inside a lift at a Metro station.

DCP (metro) Jitendra Mani said, “He had been harassing the woman for a long time. On Thursday, information was received from the metro station controller that a woman was molested by a person. Police reached the spot, where the station controller produced the victim and accused,” he said.

Initial investigation revealed that they used to teach in the same school. A year and a half ago, the woman complained to the MCD department and police of the harassment following which the accused promised he wouldn’t harass her again. Later, he was shifted to another school, police said.

“On Thursday after school, the woman went to the MCD office for some work and saw that a man was chasing her. She went to the metro station, where she saw him again. When she entered the lift, the man got in too (and molested her…) He threatened her to not disclose the incident to anyone else he would kill her,” the DCP added.

Based on the woman’s statement, police said a case was registered on Thursday.