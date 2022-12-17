MCD school teacher flings Class 5 girl off first floor; Woman arrested, suspended by civic body

A class 5 schoolgirl was hospitalised after her teacher flung her off the first-floor classroom, in Delhi’s Central District on Friday morning, police said. The teacher, Geeta Deshwal (26), has been arrested. The incident took place at Nigam Prathmik Balika Vidyalaya in Model Basti area, opposite Filimistan.

DCP (Central) Shweta Chauhan said police were alerted when a member of the public told a beat officer at DBG road police station that protesters had gathered at the school. Shortly afterwards, the SHO and other personnel arrived to bring the situation under control. “The teacher, Geeta Deshwal, hit the student, Vandana, with small scissors and then threw the child off the first-floor classroom,” the DCP said.

Senior officials said Deshwal entered the classroom in the morning and locked it from the inside, scolding students and breaking a few water bottles before attacking the child. They said the teacher is not disclosing why she did this.

The DCP said the child was admitted to Hindu Rao hospital and then referred to Safdarjung Hospital.

When The Indian Express visited the hospital, the child, still clad in her school uniform, appeared to be in shock after the incident. She could not speak clearly and had swelling in the cheek. According to her parents, she had injuries on her legs and side of the head, and a broken cheekbone.

The child said she was still in a lot of pain, and that the teacher had pulled her hair before throwing her out. Asked if she knew why the teacher had done this, she shook her head to indicate no.

The child’s father, Laxman, said, “We received information from the school about the assault. Thank god our daughter is stable. I could have lost her. At the time, she had fallen unconscious, and she was taken by someone to the hospital.”

“We want the teacher to be removed and severely punished. She could harm any child. We send our children for education, not to be beaten. Even after our child was thrown out, three or four other children were beaten,” he alleged. “My wife was inconsolable. She collapsed after seeing our daughter.”

The child’s mother, Mamta, said: “She hurt my child so badly; we will not let her go without punishment. Other teachers at the school are not at all like this.”

The family hails from Darbangha, Bihar, but has been in Delhi for 25 years. The child’s uncle said, “She is an obedient child. Her parents have an older daughter and a younger son. Mamta works as a cleaner in offices while Laxman works at the fire station.”

MCD director of Education Vikas Tripathi said the teacher has been suspended and that the education department is inquiring into details of the incident.

DCP Chauhan said the accused teacher lives in North Delhi, while her husband stays at his native village in Jhajjar and drives a truck to make a living.