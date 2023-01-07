MCD ruckus: AAP legislators, ward councillors stage sit-in near Delhi Lt. Governor’s house

The Aam Aadmi Party MLAs and ward councillors of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi Saturday staged a sit-in on the lane opposite the Lieutenant Governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena’s house, a day after the ruckus on the floor of the MCD House during the Delhi mayoral polls.

Party leaders, including Atishi Singh and Somnath Bharti, sat outside LG House and alleged that Saxena has appointed BJP councillor Satya Sharma as presiding officer and 10 aldermen in the MCD unconstitutionally.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi Singh outside LG House. (Express photo by Amit Mehra) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi Singh outside LG House. (Express photo by Amit Mehra)

Atishi said that AAP would fight to preserve the Constitution and against the unconstitutional ways the BJP is trying to take over MCD.

“If the LG can make a statement and the MCD commissioner issue an order which clarifies that in mayor elections BJP’s nominated councillors will not vote, then elections can be conducted as per the Constitution,” she said.

She added that the rules of the MCD very clearly say that those who are nominated as members cannot vote.

Around 100-150 AAP workers gathered near the LG’s residence and chanted slogans against Saxena.

Somnath Bharti said that the elected councillors have been given the mandate to form the government.

“If people have given AAP leaders the mandate to form the government in MCD, why is the BJP objecting to it? The BJP has been there for the past 15 years. Through these nominated councillors, it is trying to usurp the power which people have given to the MCD. This is not tolerable. It is not a question of our interests but constitutional interests and we will safeguard it,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders also held protests near Raj Ghat against the “hooliganism” of the AAP.

On Friday, AAP and BJP councillors came to blows and each party accused the other of “murdering democracy” as soon as the proceedings related to the scheduled mayoral polls commenced.

BJP and AAP councillors clashed and raised slogans against each other at the Civic Centre. The ruckus was created regarding the swearing-in of nominated councillors.