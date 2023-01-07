scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 07, 2023

MCD ruckus: AAP legislators, ward councillors stage sit-in near Delhi Lt. Governor’s house

Around 150 Aam Aadmi Party workers gathered and chanted slogans against Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillors and legislator during a sit-in at outside Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena’s office in New Delhi. (Express photo By Amit Mehra)
Listen to this article
MCD ruckus: AAP legislators, ward councillors stage sit-in near Delhi Lt. Governor’s house
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Aam Aadmi Party MLAs and ward councillors of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi Saturday staged a sit-in on the lane opposite the Lieutenant Governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena’s house, a day after the ruckus on the floor of the MCD House during the Delhi mayoral polls.

Party leaders, including Atishi Singh and Somnath Bharti, sat outside LG House and alleged that Saxena has appointed BJP councillor Satya Sharma as presiding officer and 10 aldermen in the MCD unconstitutionally.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi Singh outside LG House. (Express photo by Amit Mehra)

Atishi said that AAP would fight to preserve the Constitution and against the unconstitutional ways the BJP is trying to take over MCD.

“If the LG can make a statement and the MCD commissioner issue an order which clarifies that in mayor elections BJP’s nominated councillors will not vote, then elections can be conducted as per the Constitution,” she said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs: Demonetisation verdict, M...
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs: Demonetisation verdict, M...
Delhi Confidential: CJI Chandrachud gives his daughters a tour of his wor...
Delhi Confidential: CJI Chandrachud gives his daughters a tour of his wor...
Tribal bodies step up demand to ‘free’ Parasnath hills from Jains
Tribal bodies step up demand to ‘free’ Parasnath hills from Jains
What are the regulations announced for foreign universities in India?
What are the regulations announced for foreign universities in India?

She added that the rules of the MCD very clearly say that those who are nominated as members cannot vote.

Around 100-150 AAP workers gathered near the LG’s residence and chanted slogans against Saxena.

Somnath Bharti said that the elected councillors have been given the mandate to form the government.

Advertisement

“If people have given AAP leaders the mandate to form the government in MCD, why is the BJP objecting to it? The BJP has been there for the past 15 years. Through these nominated councillors, it is trying to usurp the power which people have given to the MCD. This is not tolerable. It is not a question of our interests but constitutional interests and we will safeguard it,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders also held protests near Raj Ghat against the “hooliganism” of the AAP.

On Friday, AAP and BJP councillors came to blows and each party accused the other of “murdering democracy” as soon as the proceedings related to the scheduled mayoral polls commenced.

More from Delhi
Advertisement

BJP and AAP councillors clashed and raised slogans against each other at the Civic Centre. The ruckus was created regarding the swearing-in of nominated councillors.

First published on: 07-01-2023 at 16:31 IST
Next Story

‘Register case against him’: Opposition in Punjab ups the ante against Fauja Singh Sarari

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 07: Latest News
Advertisement
close