MCD row: BJP plan falls apart in SC, Delhi govt takes aim at L-G

A week before the MCD House was scheduled to convene for its “first sitting”, Delhi BJP, as per sources, got hold of Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain’s opinion on what insiders termed was “a very good possibility” of securing voting rights for nominated members or aldermen.

Over the next week, before the first sitting scheduled for January 6, the party, according to sources, put its heads together to find ways to correct what a leader termed was the continuing “historical wrong” of nominated members not being empowered to vote for the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor.

“The strategy was to ensure nominated members were sworn members of the House no matter the number of adjournments. It (the strategy) rested solely on our interpretation of the ASG’s opinion that all members of the House — whether elected or nominated — can vote in its ‘first meeting’,” a party source said.

“This is why there was emphasis on starting proceedings with the swearing-in of aldermen on January 6 when the House was convened for the first time. The presiding officer’s announcement that internal elections for posts of Mayor, Deputy Mayor and Standing Committee members will be held simultaneously the last time it met on February 6 was based on the same interpretation.”

According to Section 35 (1) of the Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Act, 1957, the Corporation “at its first meeting in each year” elects one of its members to be “the Chairperson to be known as the Mayor and another to be Deputy Mayor of Corporation”.

Satya Sharma, presiding officer of the MCD, had said on February 6 that aldermen are allowed to vote in the House and elect the Mayor, Deputy Mayor, and members of the Standing Committee as per the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957. The Supreme Court Friday held that they cannot.

“My suggestion to conduct the three elections simultaneously was only to ensure that time, and more importantly, resources, of the House are not wasted for a third consecutive sitting. We are waiting for the Supreme Court order to study it,” she said.

Jain’s opinion, sent to the MCD on December 30, 2022, stated: “Whether the nominated persons, as provided in Section 3(3)(b)(i) of the DMC Act, 1957 are entitled to vote for election of Mayor and Deputy Mayor in the ‘first meeting’ of the Corporation, as provided under Section 35 of the said Act?”

“The key question that arises for consideration in the proposed opinion is as to whether the expression ‘meeting’ used in Section 35 of the DMC Act. 1957 (the said Act)…would mean and connote only such ‘meeting’ as would be convened to transact a list of the business… presided over by the Mayor or in his absence the Deputy Mayor or such other Councillor, as may be elected to preside… to apply mind, discuss, express views, take decisions and pass resolutions on the subjects laid out in a pre-circulated list of business, in the context of such functioning of the Corporation, as provided under the Act and no other meeting?” it stated.

Victory of democracy

Following the top court’s order, CM Arvind Kejriwal tweeted that this proved “how LG and BJP together are passing illegal and unconstitutional orders in Delhi”. He called the order a “victory of democracy” and thanked the SC since “Delhi will now get a mayor after two and a half months”.