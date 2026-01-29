MCD revised budget focuses on dog shelters, pollution control

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has allocated a budget of Rs 10 crore for the construction of a dog shelter in each of its 12 zones. MCD Standing Committee chairperson Satya Sharma, while presenting the Revised Budget Estimates for 2025-26 and Budget Estimates for 2026-27 on Wednesday, said: “This will ensure that stray dogs receive safe shelter, treatment, and care.”
Kennels will also be built at five new Animal Birth Control (ABC) centres to facilitate sterilisation and anti-rabies vaccination of the animals, officials said, adding that a mass anti-rabies vaccination campaign will also be conducted.
The Supreme Court on July 28 last year had taken suo motu cognisance of the stray dog menace following a news report on the issue, and directed authorities to take stringent actions.
Sharma also stated that this year’s budget would focus on developing basic infrastructure, expanding health services, strengthening the city’s sanitation system, improving amenities and primary education services, environmental protection, while ensuring financial discipline.
She added that property tax will be collected from all eligible premises.
The chairperson said that the civic body has targeted an income of Rs 17,044 crore in 2026-27 against an estimated expenditure of around Rs 16,698 crore. In the revised estimates for 2025-26, income is pegged at around Rs 15,680 crore while expenditure is projected at Rs 16,305 crore. After accounting for savings of about Rs 1,484 crore from 2024-25, the current year is expected to close with a balance of around Rs 858 crore, she said.
In order to curb air pollution in the Capital, a ‘Group of Departments’ will be formed by bringing together all departments concerned, that will prepare year-round action plans, monitor their implementation, and ensure timely and effective execution. The group will take concrete steps to control road dust, monitor construction sites, ensure waste management, increase green cover, and act against pollution-causing sources, according to officials
Sharma also stated that the councillor development fund has been increased to Rs 2 crore from the previous Rs 1.55 crore and would be released quarterly.
The chairperson further stated that the budget also proposes regularisation of long-serving contractual employees, timely promotions and welfare measures for staff. Provisions have been made to increase councillor development funds and discretionary assistance funds, with additional allocations for rural wards.
According to officials, general discussions on the budget will be held between February 3 and 6. On February 12, the budget estimate shall be adopted.
