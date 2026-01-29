MCD revised budget focuses on dog shelters, pollution control

Commisioner Sanjeev Khirwar at the MCD House in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Tashi Tobgyal)

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has allocated a budget of Rs 10 crore for the construction of a dog shelter in each of its 12 zones. MCD Standing Committee chairperson Satya Sharma, while presenting the Revised Budget Estimates for 2025-26 and Budget Estimates for 2026-27 on Wednesday, said: “This will ensure that stray dogs receive safe shelter, treatment, and care.”

Kennels will also be built at five new Animal Birth Control (ABC) centres to facilitate sterilisation and anti-rabies vaccination of the animals, officials said, adding that a mass anti-rabies vaccination campaign will also be conducted.

The Supreme Court on July 28 last year had taken suo motu cognisance of the stray dog menace following a news report on the issue, and directed authorities to take stringent actions.