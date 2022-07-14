scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 14, 2022

MCD launches QR code-based plastic waste collection service in Karol Bagh zone

MCD will put up QR code stickers at offices of market associations, residents' welfare associations, and other prominent places so that people can easily use this facility.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
July 14, 2022 11:15:53 am
People can hand over their plastic waste to the MCD from their homes and get attractive gifts in return.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Karol Bagh zone has launched an initiative for the collection of plastic waste in collaboration with an NGO with the facility of QR code-based ‘Plastic Pick-up Chat Bot’.

Ashwini Kumar, Special Officer, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, launched this initiative at the corporation’s headquarters at the Civic Centre. Kumar said this is a remarkable initiative and that the civic body will try to implement this facility in other zones under the corporation.

Kumar said that through this initiative the problem of plastic waste will be better solved and plastic will be prevented from reaching landfill sites. He said that plastic waste is a big challenge for the landfills as well as for the city’s cleanliness and drainage system.

“The doorstep plastic collection service should also be linked through other means in addition to QR codes. With this facility, more and more people will be able to take advantage of it and proper and better disposal of plastic waste will be done,” he said.

People can hand over their plastic waste to the MCD from their homes and get attractive gifts in return. They can start the chatbot by scanning the QR code issued by the corporation. It will ask them for their name, mobile number, and the place of the pickup. After which, a representative of the NGO will collect the plastic waste from their homes within 48 hours.

MCD will put up QR code stickers at offices of market associations, residents’ welfare associations, and other prominent places so that people can easily use this facility.

