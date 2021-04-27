MCD wants PSA oxygen generation plants in three hospitals

With hospitals reeling under acute shortage of medical oxygen, the Delhi government on Monday appointed 15 DANICS officers for 125 hospitals who will coordinate with authorities about oxygen availability.

The North Delhi Municipal Council has written to the petroleum ministry requesting to set up three oxygen plants at the hospitals Hindu Rao and Balak Ram, and the Rajan Babu Institute of Pulmonary & Tuberculosis.

“We have sent the appeal to the petroleum ministry and are awaiting the permission. We shall set up 3 plants at the respective hospitals. A team of technical experts are going to visit the hospitals to allocate space for it,” said Jai Prakash, mayor of the NDMC to The Indian Express.

Around two weeks ago the Hindu Rao hospital had been converted to a COVID-19 dedicated centre with oxygen support for its 200 beds. The Balak Ram hospital also allotted 100 beds (without oxygen) for Covid-19 patients.

With hospitals reeling under acute shortage of medical oxygen, the Delhi government on Monday appointed 15 DANICS officers for 125 hospitals who will coordinate with authorities about oxygen availability.