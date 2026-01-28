MCD proposes 100-bed CCU at Swami Dayanand Hospital under Central scheme

“The existing facilities at the hospital are inadequate to meet the growing demand,” the official said.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has proposed a 100-bed Critical Care Unit (CCU) at Swami Dayanand Hospital under the PM- Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission.

In the proposal recently submitted to the Delhi government, the civic body stated that the estimated cost of the project is Rs 117 crore and it will be completed within 15 months.

Launched on October 25, 2021, PM-ABHIM aims to expand and strengthen primary healthcare institutions, expand disease surveillance systems through the construction of Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, public health labs, and critical care facilities.

“This (Swami Dayanand) is the largest district hospital under the MCD and functions as a major referral centre for East Delhi as well as adjoining areas of Uttar Pradesh,” said an official, adding that the facility caters to over 3,000 OPD patients per day, around 2,800 IPD admissions per month, and nearly 10,000 emergency cases a month.