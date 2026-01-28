MCD proposes 100-bed CCU at Swami Dayanand Hospital under Central scheme

Civic body says project to be completed in 15 months at estimated cost of Rs 117 crore

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has proposed a 100-bed Critical Care Unit (CCU) at Swami Dayanand Hospital under the PM- Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission.

In the proposal recently submitted to the Delhi government, the civic body stated that the estimated cost of the project is Rs 117 crore and it will be completed within 15 months.

Launched on October 25, 2021, PM-ABHIM aims to expand and strengthen primary healthcare institutions, expand disease surveillance systems through the construction of Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, public health labs, and critical care facilities.

“This (Swami Dayanand) is the largest district hospital under the MCD and functions as a major referral centre for East Delhi as well as adjoining areas of Uttar Pradesh,” said an official, adding that the facility caters to over 3,000 OPD patients per day, around 2,800 IPD admissions per month, and nearly 10,000 emergency cases a month.

The official added that a substantial proportion of these patients require advanced critical care services. “At present, the existing ICU, NICU and HDU facilities at the hospital are inadequate to meet the growing demand for critical care that leads to referrals to tertiary care hospitals — exposed during the Covid-19 pandemic,” the official said.

According to the MCD proposal, land has been identified within the hospital campus for the construction of the CCU. The proposed facility includes ICU (20), HDU (20), paediatric beds, isolation beds and rooms, emergency services, dialysis unit, maternal and child health services, operation theatres, point-of-care diagnostics and essential support infrastructure such as MGPS oxygen supply, negative pressure systems and fire safety.

