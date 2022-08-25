MCD continues action against property tax defaulters, attaches 18 godowns, 4 commercial properties

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) took stern action against the property tax defaulters in the Narela zone and attached 18 godowns in the Jindpur area and four commercial properties in Begumpur Wednesday.

The property tax department of the corporation is fully committed to recovering the dues of property tax from the property tax defaulters, in this regard, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has taken this action under section 158 of the Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Act, 1957, said a senior official of the MCD.

The MCD has been pursuing these cases for a long period of time and had sent many notices under various sections of the DMC Act in the past, but these were not taken seriously by the property owners, added the official.

The civic body is taking a serious view of their failure to pay tax dues and has attached the said properties. If the property owners fail to clear their property tax dues, then appropriate action as per DMC Act will be taken against them, he said.

The official added the MCD requests all property owners to be responsible citizens and clear their tax dues in time.

Earlier this week, the MCD had attached three commercial properties in the West zone.