Guard found charred to death in MCD primary school

Police said a PCR call was received around 8.20 pm, reporting a fire at the school in Chanchal Park.

By: Express News Service
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 24, 2026 07:48 PM IST
delhi policePolice said CCTV camera footage from the school is being examined to ascertain the exact cause of the blaze. (Source: File/ Representational)
Make us preferred source on Google

A 58-year-old guard was found charred to death after a fire broke out in a room at an MCD primary school in Outer Delhi’s Ranhola on Tuesday morning.

Police said a PCR call was received around 8.20 pm, reporting a fire at the school in Chanchal Park. By the time a police team reached the spot, the fire had already been extinguished.

Inside a pump room on the school premises, officers said, the body of a man was found with severe burns. “His face was completely burnt and the body was initially not identifiable,” said DCP (Outer Delhi) Sachin Sharma.

Later, the deceased was identified as Naresh Kumar, a resident of Dehkora village in Haryana’s Jhajjar district.

“Kumar’s duty hours began at 1 pm and he would stay overnight in the pump room — a roughly 10 feet by 15 feet space — which contained a bed, refrigerator, cooking gas stove and other household items,” said an officer, adding that it is likely that the fire broke out at night.

When contacted, an MCD official said, “It is a very tragic incident and inquiry is going on. Initial findings suggest the fire started from a short circuit.”

Police said CCTV camera footage from the school is being examined to ascertain the exact cause of the blaze. The body was sent to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital’s mortuary for a postmortem examination, they added.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Drifting through Kerala’s backwaters, where time slows to the rhythm of oars and coconut palms mirror themselves in still green waters.
Kerala to be renamed Keralam: Historical, linguistic roots of the demand
ranveer singh kantara mimicry row
Ranveer Singh Kantara mimicry row: HC rebukes actor for 'insensitive statement, gross ignorance'
Mumbai pani puri vendor water gun
Pani puri, 'combat edition': Why this Mumbai vendor is firing jaljeera from a water gun
England vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026:
England vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
New federal compact must be based on principle of non-domination
India’s new federal compact must be based on principle of non-domination
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments