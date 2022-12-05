MCD polls: With over 50k personnel, body cams & drones, police maintain tight vigil

With more than 50,000 personnel, 14,000 home guards and 170 companies of Central Armed Police Force deployed across districts, Delhi Police maintained a tight vigil as the city came out to vote in the MCD elections on Sunday.

Police said additional security cover was provided at critical booths and sensitive areas. Home guards from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana were also deployed.

Personnel were also equipped with dozens of drones, CCTVs and body cameras to maintain security. Senior police officers said polling duties were smooth and no major incident of violence or disruption was recorded. “We used 60-70 drones in districts to maintain law and order. The district police were asked to take footage and examine it at the same time to ensure there were no problems in the area. Drones cover a large area and can be easily monitored. For a close vigil, body cameras were given to staff at booths and sensitive areas. They are worn on shirts and record everything…,” said an officer.

Police said teams were also deployed to check with voters if they were being “pushed” or forced to vote for a particular candidate. “Our staff interacted with voters to keep a check on this,” said a police officer.

All area SHOs and ACPs held Aman Committee (peace committee) meetings to talk to political and religious leaders and ask them to maintain peace and report any sort of violence to the police.

Meanwhile, staff also lent a hand to the elderly and differently abled voters. “We had voters who were aged above 85, some even 90 and 100 years old. The staff was quick to help and escort them to the booths. Staff helped people in wheelchairs and even carried people who needed help,” said police.

In North Delhi’s Bara Hindu Rao area, 106-year-old Shanti Bala Vaidya was escorted to the booth by two women constables. In Rohini, 86-year-old Kanti Devi was assisted by her relatives and the police at the booth.

Advertisement

Special teams were also deployed to keep track of electronic voting machines (EVM) and counting centres. All senior district officials were instructed to stay at their offices after polling ended and SHOs were prepared to attend to any calls related to clashes, violence, gang fights or any communal incident.

DCP Sanjay Sain said that in Northeast Delhi, they initiated preventive action against at least 900 people since the start of the election process.