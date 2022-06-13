MCD polls unlikely this year, delimitation exercise yet to begin

The MCD election, which was scheduled in April-May but put on hold due to the unification process, is unlikely to be held this year.

The Delhi Municipal Corporation Amendment Act, which unified the three municipal corporations in the national capital, states that the number of seats in the unified corporation will not be more than 250 — down from the existing 272 — and will be determined by the “central government at the time of the establishment of the corporation”. This essentially means that a fresh delimitation exercise will be undertaken.

Sources in the State Election Commission said they are yet to receive instructions due to which the exercise has not yet begun. “It takes at least nine months for the process to be completed. We need to draw up maps, carry out physical verification, hold public hearings to invite objections and resolved them… These things take time,” said a source.

“Even if there are 150 wards, and two days are given to each, it will still take almost a year,” he added.

Currently, the unified MCD is being run entirely by bureaucrats. Councillors across political parties, whose terms have come to an end, are in a fix as they continue to receive complaints from residents on problems in their areas.

Former councillors said elected representative acts as a link between bureaucrats and the public, and officials cannot be sensitive to their demands like politicians who have to seek the people’s mandate.

Former mayor and councillor of Janakpuri West, Narendra Chawla, said, “I still have the same number of people coming to my house to air their grievances – whether it is a birth certificate or a cleanliness-related issue. While I have not faced any issues as I understand the system, many councillors are worried…”

Former leader of the opposition from AAP, Vikas Goel, said the bridge between people and bureaucrats has been broken: “The helpline numbers were always there but if everything could be solved through technology, why do hundreds of people visit us every day? When it recently rained, 50 trees were damaged in our area and I had to get the roads cleared.”

He further said, “Not everyone is digitally literate and there are several issues which need human intervention. Whether it is a stray dog menace or cattle on the roads, even an overflowing nallah, we have to intervene to get things done.”.

The unified MCD formally came into existence on May 22, with Ashwani Kumar and Gyanesh Bharti assuming charge as the unified civic body’s special officer and commissioner respectively.

The MCD was trifurcated into the North, South and East bodies in 2012 during Congress leader Sheila Dikshit’s tenure as the chief minister. The aim was to decentralise governance. But the North and East civic bodies came under financial strain as there was an unequal division of resources between them and the cash-rich South MCD.