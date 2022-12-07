scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 07, 2022

MCD polls: Transgender candidate Bobi wins from Sultanpuri

Bobi defeated Congress candidate Varuna Dhaka by a margin of 6,714 votes.

mcd polls, bobi, sultanpuri news, indian expressBobi, the AAP candidate from Sultanpuri-A ward. (Photo source: Twitter/ ANI)
AAP leader and the lone transgender candidate in the fray for MCD polls Bobi on Wednesday won from the Sultanpuri-A ward, according to the State Election Commission.

After being chosen to represent the party, Bobi had said she wants to beautify her constituency and improve the lives of her neighbours.

Bobi had said that she would work to weed out corruption from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

First published on: 07-12-2022 at 12:38:32 pm
