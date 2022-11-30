scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 30, 2022

MCD polls: Is your name in the electoral rolls? Here is how to check

Delhi municipal corporation election is on December 4 and the counting of votes on December 7

As Delhi braces for the municipal corporation elections on Sunday, December 4, here is how to find your name on the list. (Representational/File)

In every election, several people with voter identity cards are turned away from polling stations as their names are missing from the revised electoral rolls.

As Delhi braces for the municipal corporation elections on Sunday, December 4, here is how to find your name on the list.

a) Visit the National Voters’ Service Portal — nvsp.in and click on the ‘Search in Electoral Roll’ link. This link will take you to electoralsearch.in, where you can fill in the details such as name, father/husband’s name, age, state and district to look for your name. The details should be the same as those on your voter ID

b) The second option is to search for your name using the EPIC number on your voter ID. The number is mentioned on the top of your ID, and you need to fill in the details of the state on the portal to look for your name.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Let’s just stop calling soil “dirt”Premium
Let’s just stop calling soil “dirt”
Money to fight climate change: Are taxes the answer?Premium
Money to fight climate change: Are taxes the answer?
Sitting MLA in the shade; it’s a Yogi Adityanath show, bulldozer in tow, ...Premium
Sitting MLA in the shade; it’s a Yogi Adityanath show, bulldozer in tow, ...
Delhi Confidential: In Ladakh, a push for employment to youth of minority...Premium
Delhi Confidential: In Ladakh, a push for employment to youth of minority...

c) The Delhi State Election Commission has also come out with a mobile app called ‘Nigam Chunav Delhi’ where you can click on the Voter’s Search link. The link will take you to a path where you can enter details such as name, assembly constituency, and ward number to check if your name is on the list.

d) If your name is missing, you have to fill up Form 6 to flag the deletion. This can be done either offline or online. The form can be accessed on nvsp.in. In Delhi, however, the last date for electoral roll updates has passed and applications will now have to be made for the next cycle.

More from Delhi

The counting of votes for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections will be done on December 7.

First published on: 30-11-2022 at 10:57:45 am
Next Story

Wednesday, where adolescence is the scariest part: Tim Burton’s brilliantly macabre show cuts through teen drama clutter

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 30: Latest News
Advertisement
close