MCD polls: Is your name in the electoral rolls? Here is how to check

In every election, several people with voter identity cards are turned away from polling stations as their names are missing from the revised electoral rolls.

As Delhi braces for the municipal corporation elections on Sunday, December 4, here is how to find your name on the list.

a) Visit the National Voters’ Service Portal — nvsp.in and click on the ‘Search in Electoral Roll’ link. This link will take you to electoralsearch.in, where you can fill in the details such as name, father/husband’s name, age, state and district to look for your name. The details should be the same as those on your voter ID

b) The second option is to search for your name using the EPIC number on your voter ID. The number is mentioned on the top of your ID, and you need to fill in the details of the state on the portal to look for your name.

c) The Delhi State Election Commission has also come out with a mobile app called ‘Nigam Chunav Delhi’ where you can click on the Voter’s Search link. The link will take you to a path where you can enter details such as name, assembly constituency, and ward number to check if your name is on the list.

d) If your name is missing, you have to fill up Form 6 to flag the deletion. This can be done either offline or online. The form can be accessed on nvsp.in. In Delhi, however, the last date for electoral roll updates has passed and applications will now have to be made for the next cycle.

The counting of votes for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections will be done on December 7.