MCD polls: MHA constitutes delimitation commission, body to submit report in 4 months

To expedite the process of holding the civic body polls in Delhi, the Ministry of Home Affairs Saturday constituted a commission for delimitation of the municipal wards. The three-member delimitation commission will present its report in four months of its formation, the MCD said in a statement.

“Taking a step forward in the direction of holding the municipal elections Ministry of Home Affairs, Govt of India by exercising its powers under sections of DMC Act, 1957 has constituted a delimitation commission to assist central government in delimitation of wards and carrying out other functions related to it,” it added.

The three members of the commission include Vijay Dev, State Election Commissioner of Delhi, who will be the Chairman, Pankaj Kumar Singh, Joint Secretary, MoHUA, Government of India and Randhir Sahay, Additional Commissioner, MCD.

The MCD polls, originally scheduled for April, were put off hours before the election schedule was to be announced. The election was called off as the BJP-led Central government wanted to unify the MCDs and also conduct delimitation to decrease the number of wards.

While unifying the MCD and passing the Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022, the Centre had said that it will go for delimitation as the number of wards from the present 272 need to be fixed to not more than 250.