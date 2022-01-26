MCD polls: List of reserved seats out

After much deliberation, the State Election Commission Tuesday announced the list of reserved seats for elections to 272 wards of Delhi’s three municipal corporations — East, South and North.

The MCD elections are scheduled in April. According to the order, 15 of 104 wards in the South Corporation, 20 of 104 in North and 11 of 64 wards in East have been reserved for Scheduled Castes, based on the 2011 Census. And, 50% of seats have been reserved for women.

While the number of reserved seats has not increased, the move is likely to throw up challenges for sitting councillors, whose seats may now fall in the category reserved for Scheduled Castes or women. This also includes the three sitting mayors.

A former mayor said now that his seat falls in the reserved category, he will ask the party to give him tickets from an adjacent ward. Similarly, seats of key political leaders now fall under the reserved category. In the North Corporation, seats of former Mayor and state BJP president Adesh Gupta, current Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh and former Mayor Jai Prakash seats are now in the reserved category. In the South Corporation, seats of current Mayor Mukesh Suryan and Mayor Narendra Chawla are now in the reserved category.

The move will affect the opposition too. Seats of Leader of Opposition in the North Corporation, AAP’s Vikas Goel, South Corporation’s Leader of Opposition Prem Chauhan and East Corporation’s Leader of Opposition Manoj Tyagi have also been reserved.