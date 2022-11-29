‘If BJP did good work, they wouldn’t need top leaders to campaign’, Kejriwal lashes out ahead of MCD polls

Taking over the party’s final leg of campaigning ahead of the polls in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal trained his guns on the BJP and said that if the party had worked well, it would not have had to get top national leaders to campaign for this election.

“If the BJP had done any good work in the last 15 years, there would have been no need to bring 17 central ministers, chief ministers and MPs on the ground to seek votes for the MCD polls. See, I am campaigning alone,” he said. “They did nothing in 15 years. The only thing they do is abuse me, but the people of Delhi have defeated them. I received a WhatsApp message saying the people of Delhi have defeated the world’s largest party,” Kejriwal added.

He also referred to the BJP as a “film production company” over the recently leaked videos of AAP minister Satyendar Jain taking “massage” and having food in jail. “The BJP has become a film production company. The only difference is, normal movies are released on Friday. These people release a movie every day… Daily subah 9 baje ek picture release karte hain aur ye picture 12 baje tak flow show ho jati hai (They release a picture at 9 am daily and it runs till 12),” he added.

Taking a dig at BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, Kejriwal said, “But kya picture hai ye? Na gaana, na dance, na music… kuch to gaana dalo Bhai, Rinkiya ke papa ya beer pi kar baby naache yahi daal dete (But what picture is this? No song, dance or music. Do add some music…)”, referring to Tiwari’s Bhojpuri song.

Wrapping up the Assembly poll campaign in Gujarat, the AAP chief Tuesday got down on the ground to campaign for the MCD election, starting with door-to-door campaigning in South Delhi’s Chirag Dilli village.

Interacting with the public and residents at Chirag Dilli, Kejriwal said, “Chirag Dilli village now has a mohalla clinic and hospital. The only thing that is lacking is cleanliness and I could not clean this place because the MCD does not come under us. Now, I want one chance, give us one chance, we will make Delhi shine.”

He also expressed confidence that the AAP will win more than 230 seats while the BJP will get less than 20 seats. “Seven years ago, when I visited this place, people were facing water scarcity. Residents had to travel to other places to get water but I promised them 24×7 water supply at their own house. Now, are you people getting water supply or not?,” he asked.

“We promise and we deliver it. People are happy. They are getting water, free electricity and I met the senior citizens, they just returned from the teerath yatra and they are happy,” the AAP chief said.

“These people did not even leave the garbage yards, they gave the space to some private company on a contract basis… Now garbage is lying here and there. Once we come to power, we will clean every street, pick up garbage and waste from people’s doorstep,” he promised.

The MCD poll campaign will continue till 5 pm on December 2. The election will be held on December 4, while the results will be declared on December 7.