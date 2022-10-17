scorecardresearch
MCD polls: JP Nadda has blown conch shell, says Delhi BJP Chief Adesh Gupta

AAP Chief Spokesperson and MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj hit back and said the BJP fears another defeat and so it had to bring out its national president for a small municipal election.

BJP Delhi President Adesh Gupta.

BJP Delhi President Adesh Gupta has said party president JP Nadda has blown the conch shell with the ‘Vijay Sankalp’ and its voice is going to reach the two crore people of Delhi through more than one lakh workers.

Gupta’s comments came after the BJP Sunday held a meeting of its party workers at Ramlila Maidan during which J P Nadda addressed thousands of cadres ahead of the MCD polls, which are likely to be held in December.

Gupta said, “We will move forward with the belief that this victory resolution will continue even further. The BJP always puts the nation ahead. With the motto of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas, the Panchparameshwar Sammelan of the BJP marks the beginning of the end of the false propaganda of the government of Delhi.”

Also Read: 'BJP will trounce AAP in MCD polls and the next Assembly election': Nadda to party workers

Gupta said, “Today the Kejriwal government has become a party supporting the liquor mafia. Instead of worrying that people in Delhi get clean water, better facilities, better infrastructure, Manish Sisodia talks about equitable distribution of liquor.”

AAP Chief Spokesperson and MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj hit back and said the BJP fears another defeat and so it had to bring out its national president for a small municipal election.

Bhardwaj said, “J P Nadda should drop his gimmicks and present a report card of the BJP’s 15-year-long of MCD tenure. The BJP’s MCD tenure was ridden by misgovernance and maladministration… The BJP has only given garbage mountains to Delhi during its 15-year-long MCD rule.”

First published on: 17-10-2022 at 08:48:27 am
