In victory, Delhi CM Kejriwal reaches across the aisle

Following AAP’s win over the BJP in the MCD polls, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Wednesday called on his party workers to continue the “positive rajneeti of real issues” and sought the “blessings of the Centre, and especially the Prime Minister”, to make Delhi better.

Around 3 pm at the party’s headquarters, supporters and workers had gathered to celebrate AAP’s victory. As chants of ‘Inquilab Zindabad’ drowned the applause, Kejriwal, flanked by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and other senior leaders, addressed the crowd from a stage. “Main kendra sarkar se bhi, aur khaas kar Pradhan Mantri se bhi… Delhi ko theek karne ke liye… aashirwad chahta hun (I also seek blessings from the central government and especially, from the Prime Minister…to fix Delhi),” he said.

“Several seasoned politicians tell me that to get votes… one has to resort to abuse (gaali-galoch). I want to tell everyone we have not come here to do gaali-galoch. Hum shareefon ki party hain (Ours is a party of innocents). Humein negative rajneeti nahi karni. Today, the people of Delhi have sent a message that the issues of schools and hospitals also get votes. The country will progress only by raising real issues that AAP is taking up. Gundagardi se desh aage nahi badhne waala. This is the fourth election we have won in Delhi… fighting on issues of schools, hospitals, electricity, water…,” said Kejriwal.

Appealing to all candidates and parties to keep politics aside and work together, Kejriwal added, “The country needs positive rajneeti… Bas aaj tak jitni rajneeti karni thi, kar li, now, we have to work together for the betterment of Delhi. I want everyone’s cooperation — BJP, Congress… I want to tell all 250 councillors that you are not councillors of your party, but that of Delhi…”

Expressing gratitude to the people of Delhi, the CM said, “Just like we cleaned Delhi, we will clean the municipality as well. Corruption will be rooted out. People have given us this responsibility and voted for change. We will work together to ensure better roads and parks and solve the problem of garbage and ensure cleanliness.”

Earlier in the morning at the party office, AAP workers, expecting to sweep the polls, had already put up hoardings that read “Achhe honge 5 saal, MCD mein bhi Kejriwal” along with yellow and blue balloons, with the song “Mera Rang De Basanti Chola” reverberating on speakers. A stage was set up for briefing by party leaders.

An hour into counting, the triumphant mood was stalled for a brief while as news trickled in of BJP leading in at least 40 more seats than AAP. Party leaders dismissed the lead to early trends as the postal ballots were counted first.

AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj, who was the first among senior leaders to arrive, claimed the party would easily cross 180 seats: “These are early trends and will change,” he said.

As the gap between the BJP and AAP narrowed over the next hour, senior AAP leaders including Atishi, Durgesh Pathak and Dilip Pandey reached the HQ. Around noon, as AAP’s consolidated lead over BJP was apparent, celebrations began with party workers and supporters breaking into a dance on dhol beats and the party’s theme song “MCD mein bhi Kejriwal”.

Sporting his trademark moustache, muffler and AAP cap, four-year-old Avyaan Tomar, dubbed ‘Baby Kejriwal’, too reached the party’s office with his family.

Following the AAP’s win, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said, “On one side was BJP’s national president J P Nadda, Narendra Modi and Amit Shah’s faces, 17 Union ministers, eight Chief Ministers and the world’s biggest political party, and on the other was Delhi’s son, Delhi’s beloved Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal fighting elections. BJP would always say one thing: ‘Congress ko haraya, humko nahi haraya.’ Today, Kejriwal has cured the BJP’s pain. Today, Kejriwal and his party have broken into that 15-year-old fortress… The people of Delhi have responded to the dirty politics of the BJP with their votes at full strength. That politics of false allegations against Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, releasing false videos every day… Kejriwal kattar imaandar hai, Aam Aadmi Party kattar imaandaar hai. You can make all the conspiracies and arrests you want… It has become clear that in the entire country, there is only one opposition against Narendra Modi and that is Kejriwal.”

Singh added, “I was hearing BJP leaders are saying ‘mayor hamara hoga’. They have fewer seats, yet they are making this claim… BJP is a besharam party, the mayor will be from AAP.”

“This is not just victory, but a great responsibility — Delhi ko saaf karne ki zimmedari, Delhi ko chamkane ki zimmedari. For 15 years, BJP did not do any work, and people kicked them out,” said Sisodia.

Addressing media persons, senior AAP leader Gopal Rai added, “Over the past 15 years, the ‘kooda’ that was spread by BJP in MCD… that politics has been cleaned by people of Delhi… BJP was trying to win this election through dirty politics by levelling accusations against AAP leaders… they delayed the elections which were earlier supposed to be held in March since they were losing. They decided to hold elections coinciding with the Gujarat Assembly polls assuming that Kejriwal would be busy, but I want to thank Delhiites for making this historic decision.”

Bhardwaj later, reflecting on the results, said, “Jaise cricket match kaante ka phasa toh romaanch badh jaata hai aur jeet ka maza aur bhi zyada aata hai.”