MCD polls: In AAP push, nukkad sabhas, magic shows, some dance

With a few weeks left for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, the AAP has chalked out 1,000 nukkad sabhas, magic and guitar shows and other activities under the ‘Kejriwal ki sarkar, Kejriwal ka parshad’ campaign. The nukkad sabhas will be held by the party’s star campaigners from November 23 to December 2.

Through the campaign, announced by Deputy Chief Minister and senior party leader Manish Sisodia Monday, the party aims to raise awareness regarding “rampant corruption and maladministration” of the BJP during its reign in MCD for 15 years, said AAP in a statement. During the sabhas, all the star campaigners, MLAs, ward candidates and local party leaders will have one-on-one interactions with locals to understand their issues. The party will also organise ‘Dance for Democracy’, nukkad nataks, guitar and magic shows to woo voters across the districts and wards.

“Once the Kejriwal government comes to power in the MCD, we will work with the same passion in the MCD being carried out in the state by the Delhi government. From tomorrow, AAP is going to further intensify its election campaign in the second phase under the theme ‘Kejriwal ki sarkar, Kejriwal ka parshad’. The public support we have received in our jansamvad, padyatras and door-to-door campaigns clearly indicates that Kejriwal will win in MCD,” said AAP minister and state convenor Gopal Rai.

The party will hold 45 nukkad sabhas on Wednesday, and 120 on November 25. Earlier, the party in its first phase, held padyatras, jansabhas and door-to-door campaigns in various booths under the theme of ‘MCD mein bhi Kejriwal’. The MCD polls will be held on December 4, and the votes will be counted and declared on December 7.