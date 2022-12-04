MCD polls: As Delhi goes out to vote, AAP and BJP take swipes at each other

Even as the MCD election was underway on Sunday, the AAP and the BJP took a dig at each other – AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged people to vote for an “honest party” that does not litter the city, while BJP MP Manoj Tiwari accused the AAP of deleting names from voter lists.

After casting his vote along with his family at a polling centre in Civil Lines, Kejriwal said, “Today, I went with my whole family and voted to form an honest government in the municipal corporation. Today is a holiday… You all must go and vote with your family. Ask your neighbours and acquaintances also to vote. Together, we will make Delhi clean and beautiful.”

Earlier in the day, the AAP chief indirectly targeted the BJP in a tweet and said: “Vote for honest party, vote for decent and good people. Do not vote for those who abuse, (indulge in) corruption and hooliganism. Do not vote for those who litter Delhi. Vote for those who work and will make Delhi shine… Don’t vote for those who don’t work and stop working.”

Delhi MCD polls | What Delhiites had to say after casting their votes

Tiwari, the BJP’s Northeast Delhi MP, urged the public to vote for a transparent and better corporation system and good governance and attacked AAP over missing names of voters.

“Several voters here complained to me that they have been voting for the last 20 years, but despite that, their names were missing from the list. This is a conspiracy of the Kejriwal government because in these areas, the BJP has a strong support base. That is why they got a large number of votes cut in areas where the BJP has strong support. This is an unforgivable crime… their intention is clear before the public…,” alleged Tiwari.

He also spoke to State Election Commissioner Vijay Dev, demanding to take action in the matter and said he will file a complaint.

Tiwari added, “The public has decided to choose a Modi-led government (in the MCD) under which slum dwellers have been given flats.”

Advertisement

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Anil Chaudhary too filed a complaint with the Election Commission alleging that his name has been “intentionally’ deleted from the voters’ list”. His wife cast her vote from Dallupura ward.

Union Minister of Housing and Urban Development Hardeep Singh, who cast his vote in Anand Niketan, South Campus area, said: “I think polling is going to be good. In today’s political discourse, people make all kinds of claims about their contribution or try to take credit for work done by other people. My only desire is for people to come out in large numbers to vote.”

BJP’s South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri added, “Our key agenda is to address problems at the ground level… we will develop primary schools into smart ones and provide flats to slum dwellers under the ‘Jahan Jhuggi Wahin Makaan’ scheme. Water is a major problem in Delhi; if we come to power, we will bring Delhi Jal Board under the MCD to resolve the water scarcity.”