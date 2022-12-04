scorecardresearch
MCD polls: Name not on voters’ list, Delhi Congress chief Anil Chaudhary unable to exercise franchise

President of Congress’s Delhi unit Anil Chaudhary said he registered a complaint with the Election Commission and was informed that he would not be able to cast his vote.

DPCC chief Anil Chaudhary

Delhi Congress chief Anil Chaudhary was unable to cast his vote in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) election on Sunday after finding that his name was not on the voters’ list.

Chaudhary claimed the officials told him that his vote had been shifted from polling station 174 in Dallupura. “I am at the polling centre where I had come to vote, but the officials told me that my vote has been shifted. However, they did not disclose where my vote has been shifted. I registered a complaint with the Election Commission as well and was informed that I will not be able to cast my vote,” he said.

The Indian Express got in touch with an Election Commission official deployed at the polling booth in Dallupura who said that Chaudhary might not have been at his house when the survey was conducted to identify voters living in the area. “We conducted a survey to find who lives in the area and who does not. Anil Chaudhary might have not been in his house when we visited for the survey. This can be one of the reasons why his name is not on the list,” said Satish Kumar, the BLO supervisor at the polling centre.

