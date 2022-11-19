MCD polls: Delhi BJP plans to make all civic services ‘paperless’ if it wins

With the civic polls around the corner, the Delhi BJP has decided to go “paperless” and make all offline services of the MCD online by March 31 if it wins the election, officials said. The manifesto committee, headed by former Delhi BJP chief Satish Upadhyay, announced on Friday the party’s plan to make the civic body go “completely paperless” if it comes to power in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

“There are services that are available online, but our aim is to make MCD completely paperless. Our main aim is to make all the services online and an app called ‘My MCD’ will also be developed by March 31,” Upadhyay said.

Currently, the MCD provides several services online such as birth and death certificates, property tax, house tax and other documents. The BJP, which launched a Vachan Patra last week, is expected to launch its MCD manifesto by the next week.

The party said it has invited suggestions from across different sections of society, such as traders, market associations, residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) and others, to prepare the manifesto. More than 61,000 suggestions have been received via their portal and on their WhatsApp number, Upadhyay added.

The Delhi civic body elections will be held on December 4 and the results will be declared on December 7.