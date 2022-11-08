Ahead of MCD polls, Delhi BJP revokes expulsion of party leaders accused of slapping

The Delhi BJP has revoked the three-year-old expulsion of two party leaders, including a former mayor, ahead of the MCD polls next month. Sarita Chaudhary, former South Delhi mayor, and Mehrauli district president Azad Singh were expelled from the BJP on charges of indiscipline in 2019.

In separate letters to Chaudhary and Singh, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said their expulsion was revoked with immediate effect keeping in mind their “dedication” towards the party.

The action was taken against them after the estranged husband and wife were involved in a public spat at the Delhi BJP office.

Sources in the party said the suspension was revoked as both the leaders hold clout in some South Delhi areas and the party wants to use their services in the MCD polls to be held on December 4.

Singh was removed from the post of district president after a purported video of him slapping Chaudhary in the party office had surfaced. Weeks later, Chaudhary was also suspended from the post of convener of the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ campaign in Delhi. The action was taken against Chaudhary after the party leadership also came across a purported video of her slapping Singh.