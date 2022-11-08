scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022

Ahead of MCD polls, Delhi BJP revokes expulsion of party leaders accused of slapping

Azad Singh was removed from the post of district president after a purported video of him slapping Chaudhary in the party office had surfaced.

Sarita Chaudhary and Azad Singh news, delhi polls, indian expressSarita Chaudhary and Azad Singh. (File)

The Delhi BJP has revoked the three-year-old expulsion of two party leaders, including a former mayor, ahead of the MCD polls next month. Sarita Chaudhary, former South Delhi mayor, and Mehrauli district president Azad Singh were expelled from the BJP on charges of indiscipline in 2019.

In separate letters to Chaudhary and Singh, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said their expulsion was revoked with immediate effect keeping in mind their “dedication” towards the party.

Also Read |Slap fallout: Ex-South Delhi mayor, husband expelled from BJP membership

The action was taken against them after the estranged husband and wife were involved in a public spat at the Delhi BJP office.

Sources in the party said the suspension was revoked as both the leaders hold clout in some South Delhi areas and the party wants to use their services in the MCD polls to be held on December 4.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How India can contribute to the peace efforts in the Russia-Ukraine warPremium
How India can contribute to the peace efforts in the Russia-Ukraine war
EWS quota: Ruling affirms BJP push for its labharthi politics that goes b...Premium
EWS quota: Ruling affirms BJP push for its labharthi politics that goes b...
Packing a punchline: Why Modi’s ‘We Built this Gujarat’ has a familiar ringPremium
Packing a punchline: Why Modi’s ‘We Built this Gujarat’ has a familiar ring
EWS verdict underscores that judiciary has been a reluctant supporter of ...Premium
EWS verdict underscores that judiciary has been a reluctant supporter of ...
More from Delhi

Singh was removed from the post of district president after a purported video of him slapping Chaudhary in the party office had surfaced. Weeks later, Chaudhary was also suspended from the post of convener of the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ campaign in Delhi. The action was taken against Chaudhary after the party leadership also came across a purported video of her slapping Singh.

First published on: 08-11-2022 at 09:36:22 am
Next Story

South African legend AB de Villiers plays street cricket in Mumbai with fans. Watch

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 08: Latest News
Advertisement