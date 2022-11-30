MCD polls: Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta accepts Arvind Kejriwal challenge, invites him for debate on development works

After Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal challenged BJP national president J P Nadda to show at least one work his party has done in its last 15 years of rule in Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta Tuesday hit back and invited the AAP national convener to Burari to debate on the development projects by both the BJP and the AAP.

“Heard that if people question the Delhi CM about what he has done for the city development and people’s welfare in the last eight years, he takes it as abuse. I am challenging Kejriwal to come to the Jharoda police station (at Burari) at 10 am (Wednesday), I will show him the several good works and development schemes under the MCD. But at the same time, you will also have to tell the people what you did in the last eight years for the people of Delhi,” said Gupta.

Gupta also said, “I will wait for you at Burari. You will have to tell the people about corruption done by your ministers in the last six months, you will have to answer the liquor policy scam, Jain video inside Jail, mohalla clinic and scam in the construction of schools.”

Gupta’s reaction came after the AAP chief during a door-to-door campaign attacked the BJP and said, “The party has done nothing in the last 15 years. The only thing they do is abuse me all day. But the people of Delhi have defeated them. I challenge JP Nadda ji, you ruled BJP for 15 years, and show one work done by MCD in these years.”

He also attacked the BJP over its massive campaign, “The BJP has 17 MPs, one deputy CM, several BJP chief ministers have come to Delhi and I am roaming and campaigning alone. If they had done any work in the last 15 years, they would not have needed this much strength. They did nothing in 15 years.”

The MCD polls are scheduled to be held on December 4 and the results will be declared on December 7.