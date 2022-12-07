scorecardresearch
In wards under Sisodia and Satyendar Jain’s assembly constituencies, AAP fares poorly

There are three wards in Jain’s assembly constituency — Saraswati Vihar, Paschim Vihar and Rani Bagh. All three were won by BJP councillors, just like in 2017. In Patparganj, which is Sisodia’s assembly constituency, BJP won in three out of four wards, the same as in 2017.

Delhi Dy CM and AAP leader Manish Sisodia campaigns for MCD elections at Vinod Nagar, in New Delhi, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. (PTI Photo)

The Aam Aadmi Party’s performance in wards that fall under the assembly constituencies of senior leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, both of whom were the target of BJP’s sustained campaign, suggests that AAP was unable to sway voters in its favour.

Jain, who has been in jail for over six months now on allegations of money laundering, is the MLA from Shakur Basti. He was the main target in BJP’s campaign, particularly after videos emerged showing him purportedly getting a massage in jail from a rape accused; his room being cleaned by another inmate; him getting a special diet; and meeting senior prison officials.

The AAP has defended Jain throughout, with senior leaders repeatedly saying attacks on him are part of BJP’s “dirty politics:.

BJP won from Mayur Vihar Phase II last time, but the constituents voted for AAP this time around. In Patparganj, BJP retained its seat, as it did in Mandawali. In Vinod Nagar, which is where Sisodia also votes, people elected a BJP councillor this time. Last time, the AAP had won the ward.

Sisodia has been at the receiving end of BJP’s attacks on the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy, especially since his name figured in a CBI chargesheet filed in the case.

First published on: 07-12-2022 at 03:59:35 pm
