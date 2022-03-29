MCD polls delayed, councillors press BJP leadership to extend tenures

With the plan to unify Delhi’s three MCDs leading to a delay in civic body polls, councillors of the ruling BJP have communicated to the state leadership that there should be provisions for extension of their tenure, it is learnt.

The current term of the councillors expires on May 18, before which the state election commission had to conduct the elections. However, the Centre decided to bring the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022, which aims to merge the three municipal corporations in the national capital into a single entity.

A considerable delay in the polls is expected as the bill seeks to decrease the number of seats to not more than 250, from the current 272, raising the possibility of delimitation.

A former mayor and BJP councillor from South MCD said that most of his colleagues are of the view that they should be given an extension so they can showcase their work in the fresh set-up with more funds.

A municipal corporation secretary said the moment there is unification of the three MCDs, it will dissolve the current civic bodies. “However, the Central government in its notification may make such changes (to extend tenure).” He said that once in the 1990s, councillors were given an extension but during that time there was no move that would dissolve the MCD.

A former standing committee chairperson and councillor in the South MCD said: “Several senior councillors have told the state leadership to allow them to continue, otherwise they will not be able to make a positive impact. What would be the use of unification then?”

The BJP had swept the 2017 elections, winning 181 out of 270 wards and a majority in each of the three corporations – South, North and East. The AAP came second with 48 seats while the Congress won 30 seats.

Another councillor said there has been assurance from the leadership that there would be some sort of an arrangement, even if it is in the form of committees to look after the civic body during the unification process until the polls.