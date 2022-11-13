scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 13, 2022

MCD polls: Congress releases list of 249 candidates, more than half are women

The party is only making four siting councillors contest from their current wards: Seema Tahira from Bazaar Sita Ram, Sulakshana from Ram Nagar, Sushila Khorwal from Dev Nagar and Darshna from Siddharth Nagar.

In the last civic polls, the party had cornered seats in 30 wards, leaving it in the third position behind the BJP and AAP.

The Congress released a list of 249 candidates for the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls late Sunday evening, of whom more than half are women.

In the last civic polls, the party had cornered seats in 30 wards, leaving it in the third position behind the BJP and AAP. The party is only making four siting councillors contest from their current wards: Seema Tahira from Bazaar Sita Ram, Sulakshana from Ram Nagar, Sushila Khorwal from Dev Nagar and Darshna from Siddharth Nagar. Among the prominent faces not contesting again is two-time councillor and current national secretary (Karnataka state) Abhishek Dutt. Of the 249 candidates, at least 129 are women candidates. The party has not listed a candidate from the East Patel Nagar ward.

“I am pleased to announce the approved list of Congress candidates for MCD election 2022. Best wishes to all warriors,” said Delhi Congress chief Anil Chaudhury on Twitter while releasing the list of candidates.

AAP released its final list of candidates Saturday while the BJP has released its first list of candidates. Monday is the last date for candidates to file their nominations.

First published on: 13-11-2022 at 11:21:47 pm
