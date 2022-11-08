MCD polls: BJP’s Manoj Tiwari records party campaign song

BJP North East Delhi MP and Bhojpuri superstar Manoj Tiwari has recorded a campaign song to be used by the party and candidates to campaign for the December MCD polls.

The song is called BJP ka matlab seva hai, Dilli ka sevak bane rakhna (BJP means service, to remain Delhi’s servant).

Tiwari said, “I have tried to include in the song all the work done by the BJP over the years. We are public servants and we serve. We have in this song exposed the AAP’s false promise to clean the Yamuna, give clean drinking water and everything else.”

Tiwari said the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has done more work and less publicity. Tiwari said this song will help people remember who was with them and what worked for them during the pandemic.

The song sung by Tiwari says the BJP never left Delhites and even during the coronavirus pandemic and made sure that food reaches every home, unlike other parties who escaped from the real ground. The BJP made sure that everyone gets the free vaccine, the lyrics of the song stated.

It also has lines like jhuggi ke bhai behnon ko flat mein pahunchaya (Brothers and sisters living in slums were given flats).

The MCD polls will be held on December 4 and the results will be declared on December 7.