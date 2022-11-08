MCD polls: BJP to rely on Centre schemes and pollution crisis

Facing anti-incumbency after being in power for 15 years, the BJP will showcase central government schemes to voters and target the Aam Aadmi Party government over its failure in controlling pollution as its main pitch in the MCD polls, senior party leaders say.

The Delhi civic body elections will be held on December 4 from 8 am to 5.30 pm and results will be declared on December 7. A total of 250 councillors will be elected.

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta is among those sharpening the attack on AAP over pollution: “Earlier, the Chief Minister of Delhi used to say that there is pollution in Delhi due to stubble burning in Punjab and he will fix it as soon as he forms the government there. Now his government has completed eight months in Punjab, but there is still breathlessness in Delhi. People in almost every house are troubled due to this.”

Last week, the Delhi BJP took slum dwellers from different parts of the city for a tour of 3,024 EWS flats in Kalkaji that had recently been handed over to families by Prime Minister Narendra Modi under the ‘Jahan Jhuggi Wahin Makan’ scheme.

“We are taking people from slum clusters of the city to see how the Modi government is bringing change to their lives through its welfare schemes,” said Delhi BJP vice-president Sunil Yadav.

Senior BJP leader Dushyant Gautam said the whole of India is taking advantage of the Modi government’s schemes. He said that as soon as the party wins the MCD polls, it will provide flats to more slum dwellers.

Gupta said that there are more than 600 jhuggi jhopri clusters in Delhi and work is going on to provide such apartments to more people.