MCD polls: Many BJP sitting councillors may not find place on candidate list

The BJP’s candidate selection process for the upcoming MCD polls has entered the final stages with top leaders holding meeting and shortlisting three names from each ward, leaders of the party’s Delhi unit said Thursday.

However, zeroing in on final candidates can take a few more days as the party has received two sets of probable candidates on most seats. Since the BJP had denied a ticket to all incumbent councillors in 2017, they too are in the race this time along with current incumbent councillors. “The list will be compared with surveys to select suitable candidates,” said a senior BJP leader.

Senior leaders in the party, however, said there are chances that at least 50% of incumbent councillors will not get a ticket. “One, the number of seats has been reduced. Two, several seats that were earliest reserved are now general seat and vice versa,” said a BJP spokesperson.

The 250-ward MCD goes to polls on December 4 while counting will take place on December 7. The nomination process started on Monday and will conclude on November 14.

BJP National President JP Nadda also met Delhi unit leaders on Wednesday to discuss the high-stakes election. Teams of central and state leaders had collected names of over 15,000 probable candidates from local leaders, including present and past councillors, MLAs and mandal (ward) level office-bearers. “There are also recommendations from MPs and the state unit,” said the leader.

The BJP has been in power in the Municipal Corporation Delhi – trifurcated in 2012 into North, South and East corporations and then unified this year – for three straight terms. The polls are largely being seen as a three-way contest between the BJP, AAP and the Congress.

In the 2017 civic body polls, the BJP had won 181 of the 270 wards. No polling could be held on two seats due to the deaths of candidates.

The AAP had won 48 wards while the Congress managed to win 27. The number of seats has been brought down to 250 from 272 following reunification.