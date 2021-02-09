MCD polls: BJP seeks report card from councillors

The Delhi BJP has asked its MCD councillors to make a ‘report card’ of work done by them over the past four years and present it before people of their respective constituencies as well as the party’s leadership.

Polls to Delhi’s three civic bodies are slated for next year, with the AAP and BJP involved in fierce exchanges over the past few months. The BJP has been at the helm of civic bodies for the past three terms and the AAP is banking on anti-incumbency to work in its favour. There are 272 wards and three civic bodies in the capital — South, North and East.

Leader of the house of South MCD, Narendra Chawla, said councillors will be expected to present a ‘report card’ highlighting their achievements, press coverage of their work and their participation in various events since they assumed office. This has to be distributed among people in their constituency, he said.

Another BJP leader said this would also be used by senior leaders to examine their performance before they take a call on ticket distribution for the polls. In the run-up to the MCD polls last time, BJP had denied tickets to many incumbents, and bringing in fresh faces was seen as a key factor that helped them hold on to power.

Meanwhile, nominations for bypolls to five seats have been announced by the BJP, with the chosen candidates carrying out a ‘padyatra’ and puja Monday. The puja for Shalimar Bagh North candidate Surbhi Jaju was attended by senior party leaders, including Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta and party general secretary Harsh Malhotra. Other party candidates performed similar pujas before filing nomination papers.

Gupta said he was confident the BJP would win all five seats, and asked party workers to complete the work of door-to-door voter list verification in their wards by the weekend. They were also asked to ensure a high turnout for the bypolls.

The party candidate from Rohini C ward, Rakesh Goel, was accompanied by MP Hans Raj Hans, MLA Vijender Gupta, Delhi BJP general secretary Dinesh Pratap Singh and other leaders to file his nomination papers.

MLA Ajay Mahawar accompanied Chauhan Bangar candidate Mohammad Nazir Ansari to the SDM office in Seelampur.

Meanwhile, the Congress’s candidates also filed their nomination papers, with Delhi unit head Anil Kumar expressing confidence that they would be able to defeat BJP and AAP.