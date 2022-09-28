MCD polls: BJP delegation submits objection on delimitation draft

Ahead of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls, the Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Tuesday submitted its suggestions and objections related to the draft order for delimitation of the city’s municipal wards.

The development comes weeks after Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal said that there are errors and discrepancies in it.

“I saw the report and prima facie found there are errors and discrepancies. We are studying the report and will also examine objections being raised by the public. After that, we will soon place the matter before the Election Commission,” he told a press conference earlier.

A delegation of the Delhi BJP, including its general secretaries Harsh Malhotra and Kuljeet Chahal, submitted the party’s feedback to the draft order for delimitation of the wards to the State Election Commission.

The draft order on delimitation of the 250 municipal wards was issued earlier this month.

The BJP had welcomed the draft order.

“The draft is largely fine, but there are certain assembly segments where the wards have been carved out to benefit the AAP,” Malhotra alleged.

The BJP leader said that there were certain other anomalies in the draft order.

“In some places, the information provided in the draft and the map of the wards was at variance,” Malhotra said.

Malhotra said some of the Vidhan Sabha wards like Narela, Model Town, Chandni Chowk have not been divided in proportion to the population and hence be done accordingly.

The BJP leader alleged that AAP leaders are trying to influence the elections by intimidating the officials.

“The Aam Aadmi Party is afraid that if the elections are held on time, the way in which all the departments of the Delhi government are immersed in corruption, which the people of Delhi are seeing, their defeat is absolutely certain,” he said during a media intercation.

Malhotra further said that two different wards have been shown in the same area at some places due to which it is not clear which ward this area is originally a part of.

The BJP general secretaries said that some wards have been left out of error and not been included, adding hence it needs to be marked ward wise.

The AAP and the Congress had objected to the draft order, questioning the range of population variations and the changes in the wards’ physical boundaries.

Earlier this year, the Centre unified the erstwhile south, north and east municipal corporations of Delhi, reducing the number of 272 wards under the three civic bodies to 250 under the MCD.

The MCD polls are expected to be held around end of this year after the delimitation process is concluded.