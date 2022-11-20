MCD polls: BJP, AAP push in Delhi today; Kejriwal calls it BJP’s ‘attack’

Delhi will see fervent political activity on Sunday with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal holding a public meeting in the Paharganj area in the morning and several senior BJP leaders holding small rallies across the city in the evening. Terming the BJP’s outreach a “hamla (attack)”, Kejriwal has exhorted the people of Delhi to fight against it.

Fourteen senior BJP leaders, including party president JP Nadda, Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Hardeep Puri and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and chief ministers M L Khattar (Haryana), Pushkar Singh Dhami (Uttarakhand) and Jairam Thakur (Himachal Pradesh) are expected to hold public meetings and rallies across Delhi on Sunday.

According to party officials, the leaders will hold roadshows based on the demography. For instance, Khattar will cover areas that have a significant population from Haryana, while Dhami will aim to woo Uttaranchali voters in Mandawali.

Hitting out at the BJP, Arvind Kejriwal termed the party’s outreach a “hamla (attack)”. “Today, the BJP is going to attack Delhi. Many of their kings are going to attack Delhi from all four sides with their armies. But the people of Delhi will continue to fight these attacks by the BJP and their L-G just the way they have so far,” the AAP chief tweeted.

Municipal elections in Delhi are scheduled for December 4, while the results will be out on December 7. The leadership of the three main parties is stretched due to the ongoing campaign for the Assembly polls in Gujarat, but the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been having a relatively tougher time with Kejriwal spending most of this time in Gujarat.

The AAP has also been under fire after a video of Delhi minister Satyendar Jain getting a massage in jail came to light. Jain has moved a Delhi court seeking contempt proceedings against the Enforcement Directorate for allegedly leaking the CCTV footage to the media. Special judge Vikas Dhull issued a notice to the ED on Jain’s plea, asking the central agency to file its response by Monday.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia accused the BJP of politicising an illness and conspiring to keep Jain in prison. “I cannot even imagine that the BJP has stooped so low that it is making fun of someone’s illness. Firstly, they put a man in jail who is innocent; now they are making fun of his illness by leaking this video of treatment,” Sisodia said, calling it “ghatiya soch, ghatiya harkat”.