MCD polls: Be prepared for December second week, Delhi BJP tells councillors

The BJP Delhi has asked its former councillors and district and mandal units to be prepared for the MCD polls likely to be held in December, said sources in the party.

Several councillors The Indian Express spoke to confirmed they have started the preparations for December’s second week. “We have not been given a guarantee that polls would be held 100 per cent but have been told to keep December preparations,” said a councillor from West Delhi, adding outreach programmes have already been started.

The BJP has been in power for the past three terms in the corporation.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls, originally scheduled for April, were put off hours before the election schedule was to be announced and is now expected to be held in December as the first draft of the Delimitation Commission has been finalised.

Former mayor and BJP leader Narendra Chawla said the party has asked for a list of panch parmeshwars from each booth. Under the panch parmeshwar concept, the party keeps five people in each booth comprising a booth president, a woman, a youth worker, a booth palak, and a booth level officer appointed by it.

The 270 mandal presidents of the BJP have to submit the list of panch parmeshwars in each booth. There are over 13,000 booths in Delhi.

“The target is to form or update the team and submit in the next few days,” said a senior BJP leader.

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said party president J P Nadda would be addressing over 70,000 people in mid-October, including these five people from each booth and other office bearers at the state and district levels.

The AAP too is playing to its strength and has been attacking the BJP using different communication channels including social media.

The ruling party has also launched launch a Kooda Virodhi Abhiyan all across Delhi to what it is to expose the BJP’s disastrous garbage mismanagement in MCD. “During this MLAs will show the reality of landfills of Delhi and how BJP ruled MCD has failed to clear it,” senior AAP leader Gopal Rai has said.

“Many people in Delhi do not know what things are under the MCD and what under the government. Through this campaign we will tell people that it is actually the BJP that is responsible for the sanitation mess in the city,” said a senior AAP leader.