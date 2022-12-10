MCD polls AAP’s toughest so far, BJP deployed its ‘heavy machinery’ against us: Kejriwal

Days after winning the majority of seats in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sharpened his attacks on the BJP, and said they deployed “heavy machinery” and “spread false propaganda” during the elections. He also said the “MCD polls were the toughest one for the AAP to contest.”

Addressing newly elected councillors, Kejriwal said, “We believe in positive politics. We work for the people, and tell them about our work and what we plan to do if we get elected again. We form our narratives around these things. Par hume to narrative banane hi nahi diya inhone, hum sochte the aaj 10-11 baje press conference kar ke ye kahenge, hume vote do, hum koode ke pahad hatayenge, par fir pata chalta tha 8.30 baje ek video aagayi hai or wahi 24 ghante chal rahi hai, humari press conference to chalti hi nahi thi (But they did not let us form a narrative, we thought we would hold a press conference and tell the public to vote for us and that we will remove garbage mountains, but then we found out that a new video has come out at 8.30 and that kept going for 24 hours instead of our press conference).”

“Some may say the MCD polls were smooth and it was an easy victory, but in my eyes, this was the toughest polls…They deployed all their heavy machinery, from seven CMs to 17 central ministers and MPs. So, this was not an easy election, this was the toughest polls contested by AAP.”

Referring to Satyendar Jain’s purported videos from inside the jail, and letters and allegations by jailed ‘conman’ Sukesh Chandrashekhar, Kejriwal said, “They (BJP) pressurised media to spread false lies and propaganda against us. Every day, they released one fake video and broadcasted 24 hours on TV. They tried to malign AAP and destroy the kattar imandar (honest) image of AAP… they did not want to prove themselves good by showing us bad… instead, they wanted to prove that we are also chor (thieves) like them,” he further said.

He also claimed that the BJP arrested and put Jain in jail, filed fake cases against Manish Sisodia, Kailash Gahlot, and deployed CBI and ED, conducted hundreds of raids “Is kisam ka yuddh inhone kisi k sath nahi kiya, jis kisam ka yuddh inhone ne MCD chunav ke dauraan kiya….BJP left no stone unturned to defame us…” he said.

He said, “Despite their strategies and conspiracies, people voted for us. People are not crazy, you cannot fool them. People voted for us on the basis of the work we did for the development of the city.”

He appealed to his councillors to not indulge in corruption, and “do honest politics”, and if anyone did not adhere to this then they will be removed from the party and will not get a ticket from the AAP in the next term, he said. “We have to continue to earn this respect and work for the people. You all have to work for the people and for the development of the city, so people remember and elect you again,” said Kejriwal.

The CM also advised councillors to stay alert and get ready to “expose BJP”. “The BJP will try to buy you, attempts have already started, calls started pouring in with offers of Rs 10, 20,30 lakhs…be ready to expose them and their leaders…record all calls you receive, record voice and try to make videos if BJP people come to meet you in person and lure you with money to join BJP…We have to expose BJP in front of people.”

Meanwhile, Sisodia who also attended the meeting, said, “Golden period is about to come in the MCD under the AAP. You just have to stay alert and work hard together to develop society.”

“Earlier, the same government was there in both MCD and state. But there was no cooperation between the councillors, CM and administration,” said Sisodia.

The AAP further announced that it will organise training sessions for all councillors on how to make repositories, participate in the house, and what type of funds are there that they can avail of for developments, news projects and maintenance work. The party will also give its councillors training on how to communicate and interact with people from their wards.

AAP MLA and senior leader Saurabh Bharadwaj asked all the newly elected councillors to form WhatsApp groups of people in their ward and address their grievances. He said, “Through this app, we will also send party messages and important decisions taken by the government.” All councillors were also directed to compulsorily walk for about 2 hours daily to take stock of the ground situation in their wards.