Delhi MCD polls: AAP carries out multiple surveys, BJP leaders go through CVs to vet candidates

With MCD polls two months away, the AAP and the BJP have started the process of identifying candidates.

Senior AAP leaders said that multiples surveys by different agencies are being conducted at the ward level to gather feedback on aspirants.

Potential names are also being sought from Vidhan Sabha observers, district in-charges, and MLAs. “To ensure that meritorious candidates are given a chance, names are being taken from different levels. These would be matched with the surveys,” said a senior AAP leader.

The leader said once the Punjab election ends, leaders would brainstorm over the chosen names.

AAP MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak said over the past two years, the party has built a rapport with people while exposing the BJP. He said the party is confident of finding suitable candidates who people like and have served the community: “Under the leadership of CM Arvind Kejriwal, we are sure that people will give the AAP a chance this time.”

At the BJP camp, senior leaders said that aspirants have started queuing up at the offices of MPs and hundreds of CVs are being received on daily basis. For instance, between January 7 and 11, East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir’s office received over 400 CVs. According to an aide of the MP, the CV mostly have details of posts being held by the person in the party, pictures with top leaders, news cuttings.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Gambhir said, “I have met hundreds of prospective candidates for the upcoming municipal elections at my office and received their applications. The process is still underway. The criteria is simple – the person should have been serving the people of her area with complete honesty and should be a loyal party worker.”

“Our party is a democratic one where all such decisions are taken after due deliberations and discussions amongst all leaders and office bearers,” he added.

BJP leader and aide of Northeast Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari, Neelkanth Bakshi, said around a hundred people visit the MP every time he is in Delhi. Aspirant have also lined up at the party office and have visited state leaders for tickets.

Elections for the three MCDs – North, East and South – is slated for April. The BJP had bagged the 2017 elections, winning 181 out of 272 wards and a majority in each of the corporations. AAP had come a distant second. The BJP, which has been in power for three consecutive terms, is facing a tough challenge from the AAP this time.

Last month, the State Election Commission had announced the list of reserved seats for the MCD polls. According to the order, 15 of 104 wards in the South Corporation, 20 of 104 in the North, and 11 of 64 wards in the East have been reserved for Scheduled Castes, based on the 2011 Census. And, 50% of seats have been reserved for women.