MCD polls: AAP releases final list of candidates

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday released its final list of 117 candidates for the upcoming MCD in Delhi. The party has given majority of tickets to old party workers and volunteers with a strong presence in their local areas.

The list of candidates was finalised in a meeting of the AAP PAC chaired by AAP National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The party released its first list of 133 candidates on Friday.

Before giving tickets, the Aam Aadmi Party had surveyed all candidates and had taken feedback from local people upon their choice of candidates. More than 20,000 party workers had applied to contest the MCD election on AAP’s ticket, it said.

The MCD polls will be held on December 4 and the last date to file nominations is Monday. The results will be declared on December 7.