scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 13, 2022

MCD polls: AAP releases final list of candidates

The list of candidates was finalised in a meeting of the AAP PAC chaired by AAP National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The party released its first list of 133 candidates on Friday.

The results will be declared on December 7. (Express File)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday released its final list of 117 candidates for the upcoming MCD in Delhi. The party has given majority of tickets to old party workers and volunteers with a strong presence in their local areas.

The list of candidates was finalised in a meeting of the AAP PAC chaired by AAP National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The party released its first list of 133 candidates on Friday.

Before giving tickets, the Aam Aadmi Party had surveyed all candidates and had taken feedback from local people upon their choice of candidates. More than 20,000 party workers had applied to contest the MCD election on AAP’s ticket, it said.

More from Delhi

The MCD polls will be held on December 4 and the last date to file nominations is Monday. The results will be declared on December 7.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
At top-level meeting in Sept, Govt took call to double Russia tradePremium
At top-level meeting in Sept, Govt took call to double Russia trade
Rs 28,500 cr underwriting loss leads to premium hikes by general insurersPremium
Rs 28,500 cr underwriting loss leads to premium hikes by general insurers
Minus their parentsPremium
Minus their parents
BJP banks on the late Ghar Wapasi campaigner, Judeo, to revive fortunes i...Premium
BJP banks on the late Ghar Wapasi campaigner, Judeo, to revive fortunes i...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 13-11-2022 at 05:30:39 am
Next Story

Pincode 110001: Mughals, British and Unani – how a college in Delhi connects the dots

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 12: Latest News
Advertisement