MCD polls two months away, AAP, BJP and Congress ready campaign slogans

With MCD elections two months away, political parties have come up with slogans signalling the direction of their campaign style. While the Aam Aadmi Party’s slogan is ‘MCD me bhi Kejriwal’, BJP leaders are canvassing with the slogan ‘Dilli bole fir ek baar MCD me Bhajpa sarkar’. The Congress, meanwhile, is banking on its performance in the 2021 bypolls – it won 1 ward of the 5 that went to polls – and is going with the phrase, ‘Nigam upchunav me dil jeeta, MCD me dilli jitenge’.

A senior AAP leader said that the party’s campaign would be centred on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as the main issue in the civic body is corruption and Kejriwal’s image is of someone who has not allowed corruption to flourish during his tenure in the Delhi government.

The leader said, “Earlier when we said ‘Delhi main toh Kejriwal (during the Assembly polls), it worked. The message was that Narendra Modi would work only in the role of the PM, he wouldn’t become CM of Delhi. Similarly, the party believes that because the CM works and lives in Delhi, the work of the corporation would also be done under his guidance.”

AAP MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak said the party is using this slogan as of now as it believes that Kejriwal’s popularity is unmatched in Delhi. As the election (slated for April) nears, more slogans would be added after a brainstorming session, he added. Those in the party aspiring for a ticket have been using the slogan on banners, posters, and social media posts.

On the BJP’s slogan, party spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said it came from the karyakartas and the party found it rhyming and catchy.

Munirka councillor Bhagat Singh Tokas said the slogan goes with the party’s message that the BJP has a track record of repeatedly winning the MCD election and would continue to win as it has ensured good governance by taking most facilities online. This has happened despite limited means and finances, he added.

The BJP, which has been ruling the MCDs since 2007, is looking to retain power. Its main challenge is from the AAP which has been vocal on issues related to corruption, especially in the civic body management.

In the 2017 polls, the BJP won 180 of 272 seats. The AAP came a distant second with 48 seats, while the Congress had won 30 seats. The Congress, through its slogan, is hoping to better its performance.

In the 2021 bypolls to five seats, AAP won four and Congress one – the Muslim-dominated Chauhan Banger ward in East Delhi which was earlier held by AAP. BJP drew a blank, losing its stronghold of Shalimar Bagh (North).