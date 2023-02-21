After MCD poll setback in Supreme Court, chorus grows within Delhi BJP to fix accountability

Amid hushed finger-pointing, an informal chorus to fix accountability for the embarrassment that has come its way following the Supreme Court verdict – upholding the prohibition on voting rights for members nominated to the MCD – has emerged within the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Delhi unit.

At the core of the party’s dissatisfaction, according to insiders, is its decision to throw its combined weight behind a strategy to delay internal polls to the posts of mayor and deputy mayor based “solely on Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain’s opinion”.

This had revolved around interpreting the Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Act, 1957, to convince the apex court that restrictions on voting rights for nominated members, or aldermen, did not apply to the “first meeting” of the House and only to subsequent ones related to the transaction of its business.

A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court, comprising Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala, last Friday, however, ruled that nominated members of the MCD cannot vote in the elections for mayor, deputy mayor or standing committee members.

“One section of the party, which was squarely against any sort or delay and in favour of accepting the people’s mandate to work as a strong opposition, is demanding action against senior office-bearers who were in charge of the implementation of the strategy; the latter continue to maintain that they were simply carrying out orders from the top,” a party leader said.

“If everyone knew that following through with the strategy only based on what was just a legal possibility was wrong, why didn’t they speak up earlier? I was just one of many foot soldiers asked to carry out instructions by the party’s national leadership,” a leader, who was admittedly part of the move, said.

Though discontent had been brewing within party ranks since the verdict was announced on Friday, it came to a head at a social gathering on Sunday evening, according to party sources.

“There was an event organised by a party office-bearer last evening with several leaders in attendance in an informal set up; the verdict, questions regarding the need to go ahead with it and the embarrassment was all that was discussed,” a leader who witnessed this, said.

“Several leaders demanded that not only office-bearers, who were well aware of the pros and cons of the strategy but did not object to it, but also MLAs, who were not able to ensure that the candidates recommended by them for councillors’ tickets but could not ensure that they won, be identified and taken action against,” another leader said.

Meanwhile, party insiders said a pep-talk session for its councillors was being planned before the MCD internal polls on February 22, even as efforts to keep its 105 councillors – including an independent – in good humour to prevent cross-voting in the Mayoral and Deputy Mayoral elections were underway alongside.

The party’s sole objective now, according to a senior leader, is wresting control of the all-powerful Standing Committee, or at least “doing as well as possible” in the polls scheduled to elect 12 of the 18 members of this, the executive wing of the civic body.