MCD poll nomination starts today, strict rules in place

The process to file nominations for the elections to the 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will start Monday. Tight security arrangements have been made at the enrolment sites and no procession will be allowed within 100 metres of the Returning Officer (RO)’s office during the process, senior officials said. The nomination process will start from 11 am to 3 pm.

According to the Delhi Election Commission, preparations have been completed to start the nomination process with the notification. As many as 68 Returning Officers have been nominated for the enrolment process in Delhi. Officials said 200 Assistant ROs have also been deployed for their cooperation and to ease the process of enrolment.

Interested candidates will have to provide their educational qualification, criminal record, and details of movable and immovable property during enrolment. The general category candidates will have to deposit Rs 5000 along with the nomination, while the reserved category (SC-ST) candidates will have to deposit Rs 2500 with a 50 per cent relaxation.

No one will be allowed to carry a weapon outside the place of enrolment or within a hundred meters thereof. All parties are required to follow the rules of the election authorities. Strict action will be taken against those who violate the election code of conduct, as per the rules.

The voting for the MCD polls will take place on December 4 and the counting will be held on December 7.