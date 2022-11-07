scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 07, 2022

MCD poll campaign slogan shows work we did during pandemic: Delhi BJP

The Delhi civic body elections will be held on December 4 from 8 am to 5.30 pm and the results will be declared on December 7.

Candidates can start filing nominations for the MCD polls from November 7. (Representational/File)

The Delhi BJP has said the party’s slogan for the upcoming MCD polls has been coined to show how it helped the residents of the national capital during the coronavirus pandemic.

BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said Sunday the party has coined this slogan, Seva Hi Vichar, Nahin Khokhale Prachar (Service on mind, no empty promise), as it fits the situation with the AAP only advertising its work and the BJP and the civic bodies in the national capital actually helping people during the coronavirus pandemic.

Party leader Ashish Sood said during the pandemic when relatives did not even pick up the dishes of Covid-19 patients, MCD workers picked garbage from their homes but the AAP has been insulting the safai karamcharis by not recognising their work.

Also Read |250 wards, 1.46 crore voters, 1 lakh polling staff: Delhi ready for mega MCD elections

The Aam Aadmi Party, on the other hand, has announced the slogan MCD Mein Bhi Kejriwal.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | Why US central bank is forcing its economy into recessionPremium
ExplainSpeaking | Why US central bank is forcing its economy into recession
Field report: Why farmers are still burning stubble despite machines bein...Premium
Field report: Why farmers are still burning stubble despite machines bein...
RBI withdrew $66.73 billion from overseas banks to prop up Re in H1Premium
RBI withdrew $66.73 billion from overseas banks to prop up Re in H1
Atmospheric scientist, Professor, IIT Kanpur: Strengthen pollution regula...Premium
Atmospheric scientist, Professor, IIT Kanpur: Strengthen pollution regula...

The Delhi civic body elections will be held on December 4 from 8 am to 5.30 pm and the results will be declared on December 7.

Candidates can start filing nominations for the MCD polls from November 7. Nominations will close on November 14 and scrutinised on November 16. The last date to withdraw candidature is November 19.

More from Delhi

According to the Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD) Act, 1957, and the 2022 amendment, the civic body has 250 municipal wards. Of these, 42 have been reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates.

First published on: 07-11-2022 at 10:28:15 am
Next Story

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s baby: Happy grandparents Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan visit hospital. Watch

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 07: Latest News
Advertisement