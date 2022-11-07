MCD poll campaign slogan shows work we did during pandemic: Delhi BJP

The Delhi BJP has said the party’s slogan for the upcoming MCD polls has been coined to show how it helped the residents of the national capital during the coronavirus pandemic.

BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said Sunday the party has coined this slogan, Seva Hi Vichar, Nahin Khokhale Prachar (Service on mind, no empty promise), as it fits the situation with the AAP only advertising its work and the BJP and the civic bodies in the national capital actually helping people during the coronavirus pandemic.

Party leader Ashish Sood said during the pandemic when relatives did not even pick up the dishes of Covid-19 patients, MCD workers picked garbage from their homes but the AAP has been insulting the safai karamcharis by not recognising their work.

The Aam Aadmi Party, on the other hand, has announced the slogan MCD Mein Bhi Kejriwal.

The Delhi civic body elections will be held on December 4 from 8 am to 5.30 pm and the results will be declared on December 7.

Candidates can start filing nominations for the MCD polls from November 7. Nominations will close on November 14 and scrutinised on November 16. The last date to withdraw candidature is November 19.

According to the Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD) Act, 1957, and the 2022 amendment, the civic body has 250 municipal wards. Of these, 42 have been reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates.