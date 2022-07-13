scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 13, 2022

MCD issues four new control room numbers for East Delhi residents

Citizens can now call on 66667391, 66667392, 66667393 and 66667394 for any of their complaints/problems and suggestions.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
July 13, 2022 10:20:41 am
A few days ago, Shahdara South Zone had issued two control room numbers 22140175 and 22157415. Now, there are six control room numbers for citizens to call on.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) at Shahdara South Zone has issued four new control room numbers for the convenience of the citizens after its headquarters were shifted, said officials Wednesday.

Citizens can now call on 66667391, 66667392, 66667393 and 66667394 for any of their complaints/problems and suggestions.

A few days ago, Shahdara South Zone had issued two control room numbers 22140175 and 22157415. Now, there are six control room numbers for citizens to call on.

“Citizens are informed that now for any civic service provided by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, they can visit the DC office, Shahdara South at Udyog Sadan or can call on the above said numbers for any complaint,” said a senior official.

More from Delhi

DC office of Shahdara South Zone has been shifted to the headquarters of the erstwhile East Delhi Municipal Corporation at 419, Udyog Sadan, Patparganj. Before this, the office of Shahdara South Zone was in Vishwas Nagar.

