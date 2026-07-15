MCD, NDDB sign pact to set up biogas plants to utilise dairy waste

Amit Shah said, “The agreement will serve as a model to make all major cities of the country clean... This initiative will not only increase the income of livestock farmers but will also improve cleanliness, generate CBG and give a strong boost to organic farming.” (File Photo)

The MCD and the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) under the Union Ministry for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to set up compressed biogas plants in Delhi for the scientific utilisation of cow dung.

According to an official statement, the MoU is aimed at preventing cattle dung from entering the Yamuna and turning it into a resource that can generate compressed biogas plants (CBG) and support organic farming.

Speaking on the occasion, Shah said, “The agreement will serve as a model to make all major cities of the country clean… This initiative will not only increase the income of livestock farmers but will also improve cleanliness, generate CBG and give a strong boost to organic farming.”