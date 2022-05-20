MCD merger: No clarity on staff status, functioning yet, say officials

As the three MCDs gear up for the merger on May 22, officials are apprehensive since there is little clarity regarding day-to-day functioning of the corporation and status of its staff. The terms of the North and South MCDs have ended while that of the East civic body will end on May 22.

Senior officials in the South civic body said the three corporations follow different slabs for property tax, factory licencing charges, health trade licences, and other facilities offered, but, so far, there is no clarity over which of these will be adopted.

A senior official of the North MCD said, “We have already started getting queries for things like payment of property tax or birth and death certificates, asking which MCD has to be mentioned. As of now, there has been no correspondence.”

Also Read | Explained: What will change with the reunification of the MCDs in Delhi

“The rates of property tax, health trade licence, fines for mosquito breeding, pet registration, cremation ground charges vary between civic bodies. Now traders want to pay at the North or East MCD where the health trade licence fee is less than one-fourth of the South MCD,” said the official.

As per the corporation’s internal assessment, there would be a surplus of more than 500 employees and they are in a fix over their utilisation. “While senior officers could easily be sent to their parent department, the role of junior officials has to be defined,” said another North MCD official.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Officials also said the top executive leadership is waiting for the appointment of a special officer before clearing files on bills and publication of official documents. “The special officer will have a position equivalent to that of a mayor of the unified corporation for the interim period,” said a senior official of the East MCD.

While the final executive authority for MCD affairs will still rest with the commissioner, the special officer will function as the head of the deliberative wing and ensure the vision of the Centre is executed through the commissioner, said a senior South MCD official.