‘MCD mein bhi Kejriwal’: AAP pitch for Delhi civic poll

With the State Election Commission declaring that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls will be held on December 4, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders have made it clear that their campaign will be centred around Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with the slogan ‘MCD mein bhi Kejriwal’.

Several AAP leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and MLAs Somnath Bharti, Atishi, Jarnail Singh, Sanjeev Jha and Rohit Kumar Mehraulia, tweeted their support for the party with the slogan ‘MCD mein bhi Kejriwal’ soon after the dates were declared.

The Delhi civic body elections will be held on December 4 from 8 am to 5.30 pm and the results will be declared on December 7, the State Election Commission announced Friday.

“Is baar MCD mein bhi Kejriwal. On 4th December, Delhi will press the button on the broom and from 7th December, the campaign to make Delhi free from mountains of garbage will start on a war footing under the guidance of Arvind Kejriwal ji,” tweeted deputy CM Sisodia.

A senior AAP leader said that the main civic issue is the problem of garbage disposal and cleanliness in the city. “Kejriwal’s image is as someone who has delivered in Delhi government. The party will give the message that because the CM himself works and lives in Delhi, the works of the corporation would also be done under his guidance,” he said.

In the recently concluded Rajinder Nagar bypoll, which AAP won, the party had built its campaign around Kejriwal. It had then coined the slogan, ‘Kejriwal ki sarkar, Kejriwal ka vidhhayak’ (Kejriwal’s government, Kejriwal’s MLA).

An app ‘Dilli Nigam chunav’ has been launched ahead of the MCD elections, which will allow users to complain against model code of conduct (MCC) violations.