Ahead of MCD mayoral polls, Manish Sisodia visits Okhla landfill site with AAP candidates

A day after Shelly Oberoi and Aale Mohammad Iqbal, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) mayor and deputy mayor posts, filed their nominations, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia took them to the Okhla landfill sites on Wednesday.

After visiting the site, the deputy CM said that he would personally monitor the work to clear the landfill site and visit the garbage dumping sites every week to take stock of the situation.

“Working towards removing the mountains of garbage from Delhi, I visited Okhla landfill sites today along with AAP’s mayor and deputy mayor candidates. It is our resolution to raze down these landfill sites and make the city clean and beautiful. I will visit all three landfill sites every week and will personally monitor the work,” Sisodia said in a tweet.

The deputy chief minister, along with Oberoi and Iqbal, conducted a detailed assessment of the works going on at the landfill site. He also made several suggestions upon noticing some gaps in the projects and directed the officials to get things back on track soon, officials said.

“Clearing the garbage mountains of Delhi in Ghazipur, Okhla and Bhalsawa was not the priority of the previous government, hence the height of these landfill sites kept on growing in the past 15 years. But now, under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal, we are ready with an action plan to eliminate these garbage mounds from Delhi. After the election of mayor and deputy mayor is completed on January 6, the government will work on a war footing to free Delhi from these garbage mounds,” Sisodia said.

After visiting the site, the deputy CM said that he would personally monitor the work to clear the landfill site and visit the garbage dumping sites every week to take stock of the situation. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)

He added that the work of clearing the landfill sites is going on at a slow pace and we need double the speed to achieve our goals. “From now onwards, I will inspect these landfill sites every week and monitor the work being done closely. As soon as the mayor and deputy mayor take oath, the speed of the clearing process will be doubled,” he added.

Sisodia further said that the number of waste disposal machines will be increased at the landfill site to expedite the work. “Along with that, regular inspections at these sites will also give a boost to the work. So far, the previous government had only deceived the people of Delhi in the name of removing these sites,” he said.

Oberoi and Iqbal said that the people of Delhi have shown trust in the work of the AAP-led Delhi government and voted it into power in the MCD too. “Now it is our priority to fulfil all the guarantees promised by AAP during the campaign, especially the elimination of the three garbage mounds from the national capital. We are determined to do this now,” they said.