scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022

Ahead of MCD mayoral polls, Manish Sisodia visits Okhla landfill site with AAP candidates

Once the election of MCD mayor and deputy mayor is completed on January 6, the AAP government will work on a war footing to free Delhi from these garbage mounds, Deputy CM Sisodia said.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia during his visit to Okhla landfill site, in New Delhi. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)

A day after Shelly Oberoi and Aale Mohammad Iqbal, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) mayor and deputy mayor posts, filed their nominations, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia took them to the Okhla landfill sites on Wednesday.

After visiting the site, the deputy CM said that he would personally monitor the work to clear the landfill site and visit the garbage dumping sites every week to take stock of the situation.

Also Read |Click one last selfie with koode ka pahaad: Sisodia’s poll pitch

“Working towards removing the mountains of garbage from Delhi, I visited Okhla landfill sites today along with AAP’s mayor and deputy mayor candidates. It is our resolution to raze down these landfill sites and make the city clean and beautiful. I will visit all three landfill sites every week and will personally monitor the work,” Sisodia said in a tweet.

The deputy chief minister, along with Oberoi and Iqbal, conducted a detailed assessment of the works going on at the landfill site. He also made several suggestions upon noticing some gaps in the projects and directed the officials to get things back on track soon, officials said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Tee Pe Charcha as Rahul Gandhi braves the cold
Delhi Confidential: Tee Pe Charcha as Rahul Gandhi braves the cold
China, West, G20 Presidency: Opportunities & concerns for India in 2023
China, West, G20 Presidency: Opportunities & concerns for India in 2023
What Govt & RBI did not tell SC: RBI opposed key Govt points for noteban
What Govt & RBI did not tell SC: RBI opposed key Govt points for noteban
Of 2 Russians found dead in Odisha hotel, one was tycoon and Ukraine war ...
Of 2 Russians found dead in Odisha hotel, one was tycoon and Ukraine war ...

“Clearing the garbage mountains of Delhi in Ghazipur, Okhla and Bhalsawa was not the priority of the previous government, hence the height of these landfill sites kept on growing in the past 15 years. But now, under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal, we are ready with an action plan to eliminate these garbage mounds from Delhi. After the election of mayor and deputy mayor is completed on January 6, the government will work on a war footing to free Delhi from these garbage mounds,” Sisodia said.

After visiting the site, the deputy CM said that he would personally monitor the work to clear the landfill site and visit the garbage dumping sites every week to take stock of the situation. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)

He added that the work of clearing the landfill sites is going on at a slow pace and we need double the speed to achieve our goals. “From now onwards, I will inspect these landfill sites every week and monitor the work being done closely. As soon as the mayor and deputy mayor take oath, the speed of the clearing process will be doubled,” he added.

Also Read |Kejriwal an engineer, has blueprint to make Delhi garbage-free, says Manish Sisodia

Sisodia further said that the number of waste disposal machines will be increased at the landfill site to expedite the work. “Along with that, regular inspections at these sites will also give a boost to the work. So far, the previous government had only deceived the people of Delhi in the name of removing these sites,” he said.

More from Delhi
Advertisement

Oberoi and Iqbal said that the people of Delhi have shown trust in the work of the AAP-led Delhi government and voted it into power in the MCD too. “Now it is our priority to fulfil all the guarantees promised by AAP during the campaign, especially the elimination of the three garbage mounds from the national capital. We are determined to do this now,” they said.

First published on: 28-12-2022 at 16:40 IST
Next Story

Next 40 days crucial as India may see surge in Covid cases in January: Official sources

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close